Hackers Stole Over $600M Through Video Game Axi Infinity in Biggest Cryptocurrency Attack

Hackers stole over US$600 million worth of cryptocurrency from a digital ledger used by Internet users of the popular game axi infinityOne of the biggest thefts of its kind surfaced on Tuesday.

Global interest in cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed along with their value, but the wealth they represent has also become an attractive target for cunning thieves.

Ronin Networks, an Ethereum-linked cryptocurrency network specializing in gaming, said the attack targeting its blockchain generated 173,600 ether and $25.5 million in stablecoins, a digital asset pegged to the US dollar.

The loot was initially valued at US$545 million at the time of the robbery on 23 March, but according to prices it was already around US$…