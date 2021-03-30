LATEST

Had indeed called up BJP leader, haver every right to do so: Mamata Banerjee | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Had indeed called up BJP leader, haver every right to do so: Mamata Banerjee | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

NANDIGRAM: Two days after a huge controversy erupted over an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to help her win the seat, the chief minister on Tuesday said that she had indeed called up Pralay Pal as she had got a feedback that he wants to talk to her.
Speaking at an election meeting at Tengua in Nandigram just before the time for campaigning for the second phase of assembly poll came to an end, Banerjee said as a candidate she has every right to call up a voter.
“Yes I had called up this BJP leader in Nandigram. I had got the feedback that someone wants to talk to me. So I spoke to him after getting his number. I told him to keep well, to take care of his health. So what is my crime?” the TMC supremo said.
“As a candidate of the constituency I can seek the help of any voter, I can call up anyone. There is no harm in that, it is not a crime,” the TMC supremo said.
“But if someone makes the conversation viral that is a criminal offence. Action should be taken against the person who made my conversation viral, not me,” Banerjee said adding she will continue to call up people in the same manner in future.
She recounted that in the past she had reached out to people cutting across party lines and even opposition MLAs who had sought her help. At times she even called them back to let them know about the follow-up action without bothering if it would become viral.
Making such conversations viral break trust and faith, she observed.
A huge controversy was created on Saturday amid the first phase polling for 30 assembly seats in West Bengal with BJP releasing an audio clip in which Banerjee was heard cajoling the BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin TMC and help her win the seat.
“You should help us win Nandigram. Look, I know you have some grievances, but that’s due mostly to the Adhikaris who never allowed me to come to either Nandigram or East Midnapore. I will take care of everything henceforth,” Banerjee was heard telling Pal.
The family of Suvendu Adhikari, her former protege and now her BJP contestant, holds sway in the district.
In the audio clip Pal was heard saying “Didi (Mamata is often referred to as the elder sister) you called me and I am honoured. But I can’t betray the Adhikaris as they have stood by me through thick and thin”.
He had later told TV news channels that Banerjee had called him up and requested him to return to TMC, a proposal he declined.
“I am now working for BJP and can’t betray them,” Pal said.
A BJP delegation led by the party general secretary and its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargia had met the state’s chief electoral officer and handed over the audio tape.
They claimed that Banerjee was using her official position to influence the outcome of the bitterly contested assembly poll.
The ruling TMC had initially questioned the genuineness of the audio tape but later asserted that since Pal was a former TMC leader who had switched over to BJP there was nothing wrong with Banerjee trying to woo him back.
The high-profile Nandigram seat will go to poll on April 1 in the second phase. PTI SUS KK
KK 03302012 NNNN

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top