‘Had warned govt leaders against reinstating Waze’ | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday he had “warned a few leaders” of the MVA against reinstating Sachin Waze in the police force and that he had told them “it could create problems for the MVA government considering Waze’s behaviour and style of functioning”, reports Sujit Mahamulkar. The assistant inspector has been arrested in both the threat to industrialist Mukesh Ambani case and the Mansukh Hiran death case.

Though he refused to name the leaders, Raut told TV channels he was “around” when discussion on reinstating Waze had taken place and added that “these leaders and some prominent figures” know about it.

Waze, suspended for 17 years in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case, was reinstated by the MVA regime last year.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had, while backing Waze during the session of the state legislature early this month, had asked if Waze was Osama bin Laden. Subsequently, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna had in its editorial also backed Waze, saying he and his team had exposed the TRP scam and arrested Arnab Goswami and it was because of that that the Centre had arrested him. Saamna had also stated that Waze’s arrest was an insult of the Maharashtra police. Raut is executive editor of Saamna; Uddhav’s wife Rashmi Thackeray is the editor.

Raut defended Thackeray on Monday and said, “CM Thackeray’s statement was based on the information he received at that time, and his stand was correct. However, as Waze’s activities have surfaced, there is no reason to shield him. Thackeray was of the opinion that one should not be hanged before an inquiry is conducted.”

Waze, a suspended assistant police inspector, is currently in NIA custody for placing an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence. The National Investigation Agency is also investigating the death of vehicle owner Mansukh Hiran who was acquainted with Waze.

Raut said, “During my initial days, I have worked as a crime reporter and have been working as a journalist for many years, so I know a few things. But unfortunately, things have happened. Basically, any officer as a person is not bad, but the prevailing situation makes him so.”

He added, “The whole episode went ahead… no one could have controlled the situation… but the state government and many ministers have learnt a lesson from the incident, and I hope whatever happens, happens for the good.”