LATEST

‘Had warned govt leaders against reinstating Waze’ | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
'Had warned govt leaders against reinstating Waze' | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday he had “warned a few leaders” of the MVA against reinstating Sachin Waze in the police force and that he had told them “it could create problems for the MVA government considering Waze’s behaviour and style of functioning”, reports Sujit Mahamulkar. The assistant inspector has been arrested in both the threat to industrialist Mukesh Ambani case and the Mansukh Hiran death case.
Though he refused to name the leaders, Raut told TV channels he was “around” when discussion on reinstating Waze had taken place and added that “these leaders and some prominent figures” know about it.
Waze, suspended for 17 years in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case, was reinstated by the MVA regime last year.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had, while backing Waze during the session of the state legislature early this month, had asked if Waze was Osama bin Laden. Subsequently, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna had in its editorial also backed Waze, saying he and his team had exposed the TRP scam and arrested Arnab Goswami and it was because of that that the Centre had arrested him. Saamna had also stated that Waze’s arrest was an insult of the Maharashtra police. Raut is executive editor of Saamna; Uddhav’s wife Rashmi Thackeray is the editor.
Raut defended Thackeray on Monday and said, “CM Thackeray’s statement was based on the information he received at that time, and his stand was correct. However, as Waze’s activities have surfaced, there is no reason to shield him. Thackeray was of the opinion that one should not be hanged before an inquiry is conducted.”
Waze, a suspended assistant police inspector, is currently in NIA custody for placing an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence. The National Investigation Agency is also investigating the death of vehicle owner Mansukh Hiran who was acquainted with Waze.
Raut said, “During my initial days, I have worked as a crime reporter and have been working as a journalist for many years, so I know a few things. But unfortunately, things have happened. Basically, any officer as a person is not bad, but the prevailing situation makes him so.”
He added, “The whole episode went ahead… no one could have controlled the situation… but the state government and many ministers have learnt a lesson from the incident, and I hope whatever happens, happens for the good.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x