hafiz saeed: Centre declares 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son terrorist | India News

NEW DELHI: The Centre declared Hafiz Mohammad Saeed’s son Hafiz Talha Saeed as a designated terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The MHA issued a notification and said Hafiz Talha Saeed was a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and head of the cleric wing of the terror outfit.

Talha Saeed has been “actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan,” the notification said.



This comes on the day that Talha’s father and the chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 31 years in jail by a Pakistan anti-terrorism court.

Talha has been actively visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan and during his sermons propagating for jihad…