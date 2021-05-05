Hai Tauba All Episodes Streaming on Alt Balaji Web Series Review Star Cast Actress Name

ALT Balaji is all set to launch its new series “Hai Tauba” after the success of Gandii Baat. This has been produced by ALT Balaji and going to be released on 6th May 2021. This show will portray four different love stories of four couples. The actress Tuhina Das who has been starring in Gandi Baat will also be a part of this project. Gandi Baat was the debut series of the actress. She is an Indian model and worked in the Bengal web series/ She has appeared in the “Damayanti” web series and “Breakup Story” in 2020. The lead actor will be Gagan Anand who has worked in the web series “Fixer”. He has started his career as a model and working in the film industry for a long time.

Gagan Anand is an Indian TV actor who has appeared in serail “Veer Ki Ardaas Veera”, “Peshwa Bajirao”, and “Yeh Hain Mohabbatein”. Along with these two, Bhakti Maniar will also be a part of this series. She has worked as a senior associate at PwC India and also worked in Bharati General INsurance company limited. She has appeared in many ad films such as Levis India, Reliance Digital, Godrej Interior, Livon, and Cadbury. She has acted in a web series “Bharam” in 2019 on Zee5. Her second web series appearance was in “One More Story” aired on MX Player. In 2020, she acted in a short film “My Mistake”. These three are the lead cast of the web series “Hai Tauba”.

The makers have released the trailer of web series on social media and also available on YouTube. The viewers are already excited to watch the full episodes of this series as the trailer has been watched by millions. They have released the first poster of the web series and soon they will announce the relating date. They have written on their Instagram page that ” We welcome you to the world of “Hai Tauba”. Sachin Khurana, Tuhina, Simran Mishrikoti, Shaheb Bhattacherjee,

Sachin Mohite, Purva Naresh, Megha Mathur, Yash Mhatre, Balaji Singh Chaddha, Aakaash Berry, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Majid Azam, Agagy Deepsingh, and Akshay Neb will also be seen in the vital roles. Due to the third wave of COVID -19, the makers have decided to launch it on 6th May, earlier they were about to launch this web series in April. The viewers can download the ALT Balaji app to watch the full episodes of this series. To know more about this article stay connected to us.