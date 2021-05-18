Hai Tauba Chapter 2 Web Series AltBalaji, Cast, Release Date, Actors, Actress Names & Watch Online

Hai Tauba Chapter 2 Web Series: After the success of Hai Taubba Chapter 1. The makers had announced Hai Taubba Chapter 2. Hai Tauba Chapter 2 is a Hindi language web series from AltBalaji. Hai Taubba Chapter 2 is a romance drama series. The second chapter has also 4 episodes as it was in Hai Taubba Chapter 1. You can watch this web series on AltBalaji’s official platform (AltBalaji App). Hai Taubba web series release date 21 May 2021 and streamed online. Hai Tauba Chapter 1 released on 6th May 2021. This post was posted first on Webseries World website.

Hai Tauba Chapter 2 web series cast features Gautam Vig, Tapan Singh, Akshitaa Agnihotri, Akshaye Bindra, Poorti Arya, Nishank Verma, Advait Kottary, Ankitaa Chakraborty, Kashish Rai. Hai Taubba Chapter 2 web series is directed by Rohan Ghose, Sangieta Rao, Siddhartha Mukherjee.

Hai Taubba AltBalaji Web Series Story

Hai Tauba Chapter 2 web series has a total of four episodes. Hai Taubba web series features 4 imperfect stories slaying social taboos once again!. The poster of the Hai Taubba Chapter 2 web series was released today on social media. Trailer of the web series will be released soon. Other story details will be updated soon. To know the different stories you can definitely watch Hai Taubba Chapter 2 on AltBalaji App from 21st May.

The stories are written by renowned film writers like Purva Naresh (known for films Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Krrish 3 (2013), and Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Rohan Ghosh, (best known for Kaali 2), and Sunil Drego (popular for writing Noblemen and 24 Season 2).

Hai Taubba Web Series Details

Title Hai Taubba Chapter 2 Cast Gautam Vig, Tapan Singh, Akshitaa Agnihotri, Akshaaye Bindra, Poorti Arya, Nishank Verma, Advait Kottary, Ankitaa Chakraborty, Kashish Rai, Ritu Chauhan, Adnan Khan, Bibriti, Chandreyee Ghosh Genre Erotic, Drama Type Web Series Director Rohan Ghose, Sangieta Rao, Siddhartha Mukherjee Release Date 21st May 2021 Online Video Platform AltBalaji Language Hindi Country India

Hai Taubba Season 2 Web Series Trailer

Updated Soon

