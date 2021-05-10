Hai Taubba Season 1 All Episode Download 480p 720p

Hai Taubba is a new Hindi language web series released online in May 2021. It is a drama romantic adult series originally created by the popular 18+ web series creator ALTBalaji Manch. Hai Taubba Season 1 is the original web series of ALTBalaji and is only available to stream on the ALTBalaji streaming platform. Story of this series full of love, romance, emotion and 18+ scenes. The Hai Tauba story revolves around 4 types of relationships, such as normal relationships, homosexual relationships and others, but each relationship gives love and hatred to two similar things.

Sandhya Rao directed the series, while ALTBalaji is under the production company. This company produces romantic adult series and they are popular for their web series Out of Love series, Broken But Beautiful, Class of 2020 and many other series. Sachin Khurana in the lead character. He is an actor and model who worked in Hindi films. She has acted in several drama romantic films such as Ankur Arora Murder Case (2013), Dasavidania (2008), Pyar Mein Twist (2005) and Unforeseen (2014).

Abhishek Singh also plays an important role in this series and a very beautiful model Kirandeep Kaur also appeared in a supporting role. Hot Bengali actress Tuhina Das in the lead female character role and she also works in many other films and series, such as Ghevar Barry Aaj (2019), Damayanti (since 2020), Sin Sister, Break Up Story and more. Hi Tauba Season 1 also stars Rakesh Verma, Gagan Anand, Sachin Khurana, Shilpa Mehta and Saheb Bhattacharjee in supporting roles. Watch the oldest episode of Hai Taubba Season 1 on the ALTBalaji site.

