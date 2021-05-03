ENTERTAINMENT

Hai Taubba Web Series ALT Balaji Cast Name, Story, All Episodes Review

Hai Taubba is a Hindi language ALT Balaji web series consist of 4 love stories. The series will release on 6th May 2021 on ALT Balaji official app and website. The series feature Tuhina Das, Sachin khurana​, Gagan Anand,​ and others. Makers have released the trailer with the caption “Dekho magar bina judge kiye!”.

Hai Taubba Web Series ALT Balaji

Title: Hai Taubba
Streaming Platform: ALT Balaji
Release Date: 6 May 2021
Genre: Drama & Romance
Language: Hindi

The story of the show is revolving around the four Heartwarming stories that show beyond gender. Things will change when the partner attracted to same gender guy and girl. It will be interesting to watch what will happen when they knew each other truth.

Hai Taubba Cast Alt Balaji

The series is full of several brilliant actors and actresses, You can check out the full star cast list below.

Gagan Anand, Sachin Khurana, Tuhina, Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Simran Mishrikoti, Bhakti Maniar, Sachin Mohite, Megha Mathur, Purva Naresh Rohan Ghose, Agay Deep Singh, Akshay Neb KEY LIGHT, Majid Azam, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Aakaash Berry, Baljit Singh Chaddha, Yash Mhatre, Parth.

Hai Taubba full web series​ streaming on 6th May only on ALT Balaji official app or website. You can download the ALT Balaji app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

ALT Balaji is one of the popular Digital Entertainment spaces making several unique and strong films and web series.

