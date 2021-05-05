ENTERTAINMENT

Hai Taubba Web Series AltBalaji:Wiki Cast, Actor Real Names, Watch Online

Hai Taubba Web Series is a Altbalaji Original Hindi Original drama Web Series.

Today we will talk about the Watch Hai Taubba Web Series ALTBalaji Story Cast & Crew Review Release date Actress Name.

Hai Taubba Web Series Story

Hai Taubba is an Indian web series from Alt Balaji. The Hindi language web series will release on 6 May 2021.

It is available on the official website and Alt Balaji app to watch online. The web series cast has Tuhina Das etc.

The plot revolves around four stories of different individuals. It involves the love stories of people beyond gender.

Things take a turn as their relationship and trust gets pushed harder. Will they be able to get the perfect life they dream of?

Star Cast, Actor, Actress Real Name

Web Series Name

▪Hai Taubba Web series Alt Balaji 2021

Type

▪Drama

▪18+

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Update…..

Star Cast, Actress Name

  • Gagan anand
  • Tuhina Das
  • Simran mishrikoti
  • Bhakti Maniar
  • Shaheb Bhattacherjee
  • Rohan Ghose
  • Akshay Neb
  • Sachin Khurana
  • Megha mathur

Release Date

Release Date – 6th May 2021 only ALTBalaji.

Official Trailer

Review

Alt Balaji is coming to his new show Hi Taubba Lekar (Hai Taubba). The show will feature stories ranging from love to crime. As it is said that love has no boundaries.

It does not care about gender, age and anything. This is what the makers are trying to demonstrate through Hi Taubba.

They are also trying to show how society still responds to such an issue and issues that we do not talk about.

But how deeply it is a part of our life, how important it is to tell them through stories.

