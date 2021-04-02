ENTERTAINMENT

HAI vs IN Live Score Super League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Top Picks

Super League

In the upcoming match of Super League 2021, the team Hapoel Haifa BC is going to lock horns against their rival team on Thursday. Their opponent team for this combat will be Ironi Naharia and their face-off will is scheduled for April 1. The HAI vs. IN match is going to begin at 09:30 PM IST. The venue selected for this face-off is Romema Arena, Haifa, Israel.

Super League

Hapoel Haifa BC vs Ironi Naharia Preview

As of now, Hapoel Haifa BC has played 18 matches in total, out of these, they have won 10 matches and lost 8 remaining games. They are currently placed at the 6th spot in the point table. Coming to their recent matches, the team Hapoel Haifa BC has lost their previous match against Maccabi Rishon by 104-98 scores. Earlier than this, the team has lost against Maccabi Tel Aviv by 67-104 scores. In the meantime, the team Ironi Nahariya is also joining this combat after facing defeat in their last two matches. Their last match was played against Hapoel Beer Sheva in which they have lost the game by 92-105 scores. Earlier this match, the team Ironi Nahariya has lost the match against Bnei Herzliya by 80-104 scores. They have so far played 19 matches in which they have gained 3 wins and 16 defeats. Now, the team is placed at the 13th spot in the league table.

HAI vs IN Team Squads

Hapoel Haifa BC Squads

Amit Cohen, Amit Simhon, Jason Siggers, Gur Lavy, Eyal Wandel, Keenan Evans, Karam Mashour, Igor Nesterenko, Ziv Ben Zvi, Rakeem Buckles, Ofek Avital, Lahav Holin, Lennard Freeman

Ironi Naharia Squads

Niv Misgav, Joe Alexander, Noam Akrish, Jaron Blossomgame, Hanna Abed, Kalin Lucas, Orr Leumi, Ofek Ben Yaakov, Gal Gilinski, Tomer Porat, Ido Soffer, Devon Scott

Winner Prediction

Comparing Hapoel Haifa BC and Ironi Naharia together based on their performances in this tournament, the team HAI has the upper hand. However, their current form is not up to mark as the team has won only one match recently (LLLWL). Meanwhile, the team IN is in bad shape as they are the bottom least positioned team in the point table. They have lost four games and won only one match in their last five matches (LLWLL). Also, team IN has only won three matches so far in the league which may affect their performance in the upcoming match. In the meantime, the team Hapoel Haifa BC has more chances of winning on Thursday.

