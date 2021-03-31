Haier: Haier Introduces UV Clean Pro Smart AC With Voice Support At Rs 66,500 – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Haier: Haier Introduces UV Clean Pro Smart AC With Voice Support At Rs 66,500

Haier has launched an AC model with UVC sterilisation feature. Dubbed as the UV Clean Pro AC with model number HSU18F-UVSW4B (INV) will be available in 1.5 ton cooling capacity. The BEE 4-star-rated air conditioner comes with 12 years of warranty on the compressor at a price of Rs 66,500.
Haier India claims that it has introduced UVC sterilisation to eliminate all the airborne pollutants without leaving any harmful chemicals or residues behind. Equipped with built-in LED UV light, the air conditioner claims to kill airborne hazards when the air circulates from the air inlet.
The UV Clean Pro AC also comes with a distinctive convertible feature that allows users to reduce the AC’s tonnage capacity from 1.5 ton to a minimum of 0.6 ton. This feature can be activated by pressing the ECO button on the remote. This will help the users to choose the tonnage of the AC as per their requirement, resulting in more energy savings. Moreover, to avoid unexpected damages caused by voltage fluctuations, this AC comes fitted with a hyper PCB to maintain steady operation of the air conditioner even when voltage drops or increases suddenly, says Haier.
The AC is enabled with Wi-Fi and voice control. The Wi-Fi control feature lets the user turn on or switch off their AC even when they’re not around physically. One can control the temperature inside the room from their smartphones using the ‘Haier Smart’ app. From the app, one would be able to perform functions such as setting the weekly timer, error alarm, enable group control, set reminders, pre-set sleep curve and control the AC.
The smart AC can be controlled by a voice command and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant.
With Haier’s Self Clean Technology, users can get a complete indoor wet wash. Once you activate the Self Clean feature, a frost is formed on the AC’s evaporator which traps all the dust present on the coil. After some time, the frost melts and washes out all the dirt along with it out of the drain pipe.

