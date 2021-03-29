“Hail Andre Drummond, the Lakers’ savior!”: Skip Bayless takes shots at LeBron James’ latest All-Star teammate after he comes to the Lakeshow | The SportsRush

Skip Bayless isn’t particularly enamored with Andre Drummond, who signed with the Lakers after they claimed him off waivers yesterday.

The Lakers are now decidedly second in everyone’s pre-playoff power rankings. They started the season as everyone’s de facto favorites, but the Brooklyn Nets have formed a superteam now. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out of action for a few more weeks.

The Lakers have begun a free fall down the standings. Though they’re on a 2-game win streak right now, they have games against the Bucks, Clippers, Heat, Nets and Knicks in the next 2 weeks coming up. There’s every expectation that they’ll lose each of these games without LeBron and AD.

In such a situation, the Lakers felt the need to beef up their roster. They have snagged arguably the biggest and most influential player available at the deadline in Andre Drummond.

However, Bayless feels a certain type of way about Drummond. Like most detractors of the former Pistons All-Star, Skip thinks that Andre is not going to move the needle for the Lakers.

Skip Bayless doesn’t think Andre Drummond moves the needle for the Lakers

Drummond comes to the Lakers on the back of some great laurels. The 6’10” center has led the league in rebounding for 4 years out of 5 in the late 2010s. Many think that his acquisition allows LeBron and co to move away from Marc Gasol as a rotation big.

Bayless thinks otherwise, as he insinuated on Twitter:

“Hail, Lakers “savior” Andre Drummond. 0-8 in playoff games while shooting 36% from the FT line. 0-1 in NCAA tourney. Now he’s under the NBA’s brightest spotlight. LaMarcus Aldridge would’ve been more valuable in this role. Good luck, ‘Dre. Pity you.”

