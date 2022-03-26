LATEST

Hailee Steinfeld Learns She Almost Knocked Anya Taylor-Joy Down the Met Gala Stairs

Posted on
Hailee Steinfeld Learns She Almost Knocked Anya Taylor-Joy Down the Met Gala Stairs

Hailee Steinfeld Something shocking has just come to light.

The 25-year-old actress and singer reacts after learning that she is almost due Anya Taylor-Joy to fall down the stairs 2018 Met Gala,

Click inside to read more…

“One of my favorite memories from the Met is cutie Hailee SteinfeldThe one I haven’t met yet, she had a really long dress and she didn’t see me… and she overtook, and I got stuck in her skirt and I was really about to fall down the stairs,” Anya said. British Vogue,

“One hand just came out, grabbed me and, like, ripped me to safety,” she recalled, revealing Jimmy Fallon,

“I was like, ‘Thanks!’ Like, ‘Wow! That was an intense two minutes!’ you know, i thought i was gonna die and then Jimmy Fallon Rescued…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top