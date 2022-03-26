Hailee Steinfeld Learns She Almost Knocked Anya Taylor-Joy Down the Met Gala Stairs

Hailee Steinfeld Something shocking has just come to light.

The 25-year-old actress and singer reacts after learning that she is almost due Anya Taylor-Joy to fall down the stairs 2018 Met Gala,

Click inside to read more…

“One of my favorite memories from the Met is cutie Hailee SteinfeldThe one I haven’t met yet, she had a really long dress and she didn’t see me… and she overtook, and I got stuck in her skirt and I was really about to fall down the stairs,” Anya said. British Vogue,

“One hand just came out, grabbed me and, like, ripped me to safety,” she recalled, revealing Jimmy Fallon,

“I was like, ‘Thanks!’ Like, ‘Wow! That was an intense two minutes!’ you know, i thought i was gonna die and then Jimmy Fallon Rescued…