Hailee Steinfeld Responds To Anya Taylor-Joy’s Met Story

“I got stuck in her skirt.”
Everyone knows that the annual Met Gala is an event where celebrities get a chance to truly experiment with their style and over the years, the looks have become more and more extravagant.
And when you’re surrounded by long dresses, one is bound to make a trip, right? Well, almost the same was true for Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2018 Met Gala.
“One of my favorite memories from the Met is the lovely Hailey Steinfeld, whom I haven’t met yet, had a really long dress and didn’t see me…,” Anya said during a recent interview with British…