Hailey Baldwin rubbishes pregnancy rumors with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin wants fans to know she is not pregnant.

The model on Monday rubbished rumors on Instagram, claiming she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, as the two attended Sunday’s 2022 Grammys together.

“I’m Not Pregnant Leave Me Alone,” Hailey commented on an Instagram post Off the Radar, which was titled, “Fans are convinced that Hailey Bieber is pregnant when she walks the Grammys red carpet in a flowing gown with husband Justin Bieber.”

In addition to speculation that Hailey’s loose-fitting Saint Laurent dress was chosen to hide a possible pregnancy, some fans also believed that a post on her Instagram Story hinted at a possible bun in the oven. Had given.

“Proud of you and the album Justice,” Hailey wrote over one…