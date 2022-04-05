Hailey Bieber addresses pregnancy rumors after 2022 Grammys

Hailey BieberIts sole intention is to set the record straight.

The model responded to an Instagram post radar online who guessed she was pregnant and expecting her first child Justin Biber, An April 4 post said fans believed the Saint Laurent “flowing gown” she wore on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was hiding a baby bump.

But Hailey dismissed the “baby” rumor with a simple comment: “I’m not pregnant just leave me alone.”

Hailey, 25, attended the Grammys to support Justin, 28, and his eight Grammy nominations. Although he didn’t bring home a golden gramophone, he took his date along. For the event, Justin wore an oversized Balenciaga suit, a pink beanie, and Crocs.

While she is not currently pregnant, Hailey has spoken openly about her wish…