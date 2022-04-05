Hailey Bieber Please Remind People To Stop Speculating She’s Pregnant

The model, who is married to Justin Bieber, was seen trying to hide the baby bump under her gown at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

She took to Instagram with a simple, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

Bieber attended the Grammys with her husband, who was up for eight awards.

Recently, Bieber shared on his Instagram that he was hospitalized after experiencing a blood clot in his brain. “I was sitting with my husband over breakfast when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was rushed to the hospital.