Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumors on social media

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight.

The 25-year-old model shut down rumors she was pregnant with husband Justin Bieber’s child when she responded Instagram post by RadarOnline on Monday.

The gossip site shared a photo of Hailey and Justin on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys and said fans were speculating that Hailey was pregnant after wearing a white Saint Laurent gown to the event.

The model was a sight on Sunday wearing a white #SaintLaurent gown while her husband, #JustinBieber, attended for the star-studded ceremony, and some fans felt it was a carefully crafted style choice RadarOnline captioned the postMentioning that Hailey may have “what appears to be a ‘baby bump'”.

However, he said that was not the case.

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone”…