Hailey Bieber responds to the notion that she is pregnant

Hailey Bieber is not happy with fan speculation about her personal life after attending the Grammys ceremony with her husband Justin Bieber.

After the ceremony, the supermodel shared some photos In her red-carpet look: a stunning, strapless ivory gown from Saint Laurent, which was teamed with several delicate gold and diamond necklaces. She also shared two photos of herself and the “Peaches” singer hugging, kissing and looking into each other’s eyes.

It’s unclear whether it was love, Hailey’s glow, or her flashy outfit that got fans thinking she was pregnant — but the star isn’t thrilled with the notion.

“I’m not pregnant, leave me alone,” commented Hailey in an Instagram post an outlet Monday.

