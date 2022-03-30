Hailey van Lith’s postgame interview goes viral after Louisville’s Elite Eight win

it’s been an epic run louisvilles Hailey van Lith, who scored 22 points on Monday to launch Louisville into the Final Four. The sophomore has scored 20 or more points in his last four games, a stellar run that helped his team dance to this year’s March Madness.

After his team bested Michigan, ESPN’s Christie Winters-Scott asked what advice Kobe Bryant, Van Leith’s mentor, would give him in this moment.

Van Lith said, “He’ll say go f-ing win this s-heli, that’s what he’ll say.” “We’re not done, that’s what he would say.”

according to Los Angeles Times, Kobe reached out to Van Leith after a Team USA basketball game because he liked his work ethic and mindset, and said that she reminded him of himself. Bryant too…