Hair care: Just mix this 1 thing in shampoo and apply hair to black and thick

Home remedies are very effective for skin and hair, this remedy will make your hair so beautiful that your mind will repeatedly try to make your silky and shiny hair wavy. Today we are sharing one of your tips that will make your hair super shiny.

First of all, neem plant will easily be found around the house.

To make this recipe, break the neem leaves and then wash the leaves thoroughly

After a good wash, cut the neem leaves a little bit.

After cutting, put it in a mixer jar and grind it well with a little water and make a paste.

Now filter it well with the help of a sieve.

By doing this, its water will be completely separated and we will get Neem water.

Now put neem water in the pan and place it on the gas and heat it for half a minute.

Then keep it to cool well.

Now take any shampoo of your choice in a bowl and mix neem water in it and mix it well.

If you want, you can also mix it in a bottle of shampoo.

Anyway, it is said that the use of shampoo in the hair should not be done directly but should be done by adding water to it.

We have added neem water to it.

Method of use

Apply this mixture in circular motion at your scalp.

Leave it like this for a while. Then clean the hair with the help of water.

You can use this remedy except one day.

By doing this, neem will do its job and clean the scalp and try to remove the lice, dandruff etc. and make the hair shiny.