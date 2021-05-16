ENTERTAINMENT

Hair care: These are excellent benefits by applying curd to the hair, know how to apply it.

These days most of the people are seen struggling with hair problems, which are the main problems like dandruff, hair loss and whitening. As your hair is exposed to heat, pollution and harmful chemicals, they gradually lose their shine and moisture, but yogurt rich in vitamin B5, proteins, calcium and fatty acids is the solution to all your hair problems.

If your scalp is dry then yogurt can be a boon for you, especially in the cold months. It makes the skin itchy and removes dryness in a natural way.

Yogurt filled with proteins and vitamin B5 returns moisture to the scalp and relieves the problem of dandruff. This creamy ingredient is very effective in removing itching and irritation of scalp due to its anti-bacterial properties.

