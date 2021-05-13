Hair Care Tips: What is the best mehndi or color for hair, know the advantages and disadvantages of both

People are turning white at an early age, which deteriorates the look. People use mehndi to hide this white hair. But experts do not rule out the use of henna. He says that henna dries the hair and its color stays on the hair for a long time.



While the color is prone to its side effects. People are always confused about what is good for hair with henna and color. If you also always ask this question, now your problem is over, because today we are going to tell you about it.

Benefits of rosemary

The good thing about henna is that it is completely natural, there is no risk of its side effects. Mehndi contains an element called tannin that makes hair strong. It also gives shine to the hair. The color of the henna does not reach the hair cortex, so applying it does not cause much damage to the hair.





Loss of henna

Now, if we talk about the loss of henna then it is true that applying henna causes dryness in the hair, so deep conditioning of the hair after mehndi is very important. For this, apply oil well to your hair after applying mehndi. Apart from this, you should apply curd in your hair. Conditioning of hair with yogurt is done well. Apart from this, there is no harm in mehndi but the negative thing is that it does not have a choice of colors, which is in trend nowadays.

Benefits of hair coloring

Hair color fits the current trend, as it gives you lots of options. Also you can change your hair color whenever you want. You can use many types of colors on hair at once, but it is not possible with henna. Hair color can be easily mixed and applied at any time.



Loss of hair color

According to a study by the American National Cancer Institute, hair dyes or dyes contain more than 5,000 chemicals, which can sometimes cause cancer. This chemical also damages the hair and makes them weak and white. Many people are allergic to it, while hair loss is due to weakening of the hair. Apart from this, hair color is more expensive than henna.

After knowing all this, the choice is yours or you have to choose health or instinct.