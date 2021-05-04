ENTERTAINMENT

Hairfall Reasons: Hair loss is not normal every time, know its reasons

Pollution, dirty water, climate change, lack of nutrients in the body and lack of sleep are generally considered to be the cause of hair loss. But apart from this, there can be other reasons for hair loss, which you are probably unaware of. Therefore, if your hair breaks in a large amount daily, do not ignore it.

1. Nowadays the problem of hormonal imbalance is also common in women. Because of this, they have to face many problems. Excess hair loss can be a sign of hormonal imbalance. Huh. Imbalance of estrogen, testosterone, DHEA hormone affects hair.

2. Hair loss also occurs in diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, heart problem, and arthritis. Apart from this, many times there is too much hair loss after surgery or due to the effect of some special medicines.

3. The problem of severe hair loss also comes due to autoimmune disorder alopecia. Due to this many times, baldness occurs at different places in the scalp. People usually ignore this, which can make them difficult.

4. People who take anti-depressant, blood thinners and birth control medicine also face the problem of hair loss as its side effect.

5. People who are often under stress, their mental condition also directly affects their hair follicles. Excess stress can also cause hair loss.

