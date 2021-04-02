HAL Design & Management Trainee Recruitment 2021: Application Process Concluding in 3 days for 100 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

The recruitment process is concluding soon by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the posts of 100 Design Trainee & Management Trainee (Technical) Vacancy. BE/ B.Tech pass can apply before April 05, 2021.

HAL Design & Management Trainee Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Design Trainee

Discipline: Aeronautical

No. of Vacancy: 60

Pay Scale: 40000/- (Per Month)

Discipline: Electrical

Discipline: Electronics

Discipline: Mechanical

Management Trainee (Technical)

Discipline: Electrical

No. of Vacancy: 40

Discipline: Electronics

Discipline: Mechanical

Discipline: Metallurgy

Discipline: Computer Science

Category wise Details

ST

Design Trainee: 04

MT (Technical): 03

SC

Design Trainee: 08

MT (Technical): 07

OBC (NCL)

Design Trainee: 16

MT (Technical): 11

EWS

Design Trainee: 05

MT (Technical): 05

General

Design Trainee: 27

MT (Technical): 14

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates possessing B.E/ BTech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in above-mentioned Discipline/ Branch of Engineering.

Age Limits: 28 years

Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through NEFT/IMPS

For General/OBC/EWS Candidates: 500/-

For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 17, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021

Download the Admit Card for Online Selection Test: April 15, 2021

Online Exam Date: April 24 & 25, 2021

Declaration of Test results: April 27, 2021

Download the Interview Call Letter: May 04, 2021

Interview for shortlisted candidates: May 17 to 19, 2021

Declaration of the list of provisionally selected candidates: May 21, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at hal-india.co.in from March 17, 2021, to April 05, 2021.

Job Location: All India

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Selection Test and Interview.

Notification: online.cbexams.com/hal