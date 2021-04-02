HAL Design & Management Trainee Recruitment 2021: Application Process Concluding in 3 days for 100 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

The recruitment process is concluding soon by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the posts of 100 Design Trainee & Management Trainee (Technical) Vacancy. BE/ B.Tech pass can apply before April 05, 2021.

HAL Design & Management Trainee Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Design Trainee
Discipline: Aeronautical
No. of Vacancy: 60
Pay Scale: 40000/- (Per Month)
Discipline: Electrical
Discipline: Electronics
Discipline: Mechanical

Management Trainee (Technical)
Discipline: Electrical
No. of Vacancy: 40
Discipline: Electronics
Discipline: Mechanical
Discipline: Metallurgy
Discipline: Computer Science

Category wise Details

ST
Design Trainee: 04
MT (Technical): 03

SC
Design Trainee: 08
MT (Technical): 07

OBC (NCL)
Design Trainee: 16
MT (Technical): 11

EWS
Design Trainee: 05
MT (Technical): 05

General
Design Trainee: 27
MT (Technical): 14

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates possessing B.E/ BTech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in above-mentioned Discipline/ Branch of Engineering.
Age Limits: 28 years

Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through NEFT/IMPS
For General/OBC/EWS Candidates: 500/-
For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 17, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021
Download the Admit Card for Online Selection Test: April 15, 2021
Online Exam Date: April 24 & 25, 2021
Declaration of Test results: April 27, 2021
Download the Interview Call Letter: May 04, 2021
Interview for shortlisted candidates: May 17 to 19, 2021
Declaration of the list of provisionally selected candidates: May 21, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at hal-india.co.in from March 17, 2021, to April 05, 2021.

Job Location: All India

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Selection Test and Interview.

Notification: online.cbexams.com/hal

Source link

