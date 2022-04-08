Halak vs. Coyotes begins as Hughes remains ill in Vancouver for Esper and Garland’s return to Arizona

Less than 24 hours after a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in which Elias Pettersson blasted off to four points, the Vancouver Canucks are back in action, this time against the Arizona Coyotes.

No changes are expected to the Canucks’ lineup, as Quinn Hughes is still in Vancouver with an illness.

It marked the return of Connor Garland and Oliver Ackman-Larson to the desert, as both players were drafted and spent their NHL careers with the Coyotes until they were traded to the Canucks in the off-season.

Here’s how the Canucks are expected to line up tonight:

