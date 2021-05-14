Haley Daruwala got a photoshoot done in a peculiar look, no less than a fairy in beauty

Famous Haley Daruwala is not interested in any identity today for working in music videos, let us know that she has also worked in some serials and she is crazy about acting.

Haley Daruwala always remains a topic of discussion on social media about her photoshoot and her photo shoot is very much liked by the people.

Recently she has posted some pictures in which she looks no less than an angel in open hair which you can see in these pictures and she looks quite beautiful in white color dress.

Let me tell you that recently this actress was seen in a music video with Allu Arjun’s younger brother Allu Sirish and this song has also been seen in some songs of Darshan Rawal.