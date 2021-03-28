LATEST

Halle Berry’s Netflix movie ‘The Mothership’: 2021

In its effort to ramp up feature film productions, Netflix is ​​developing yet another film: The mothership. In the sci-fi thriller starring Halle Berry, Netflix will team up with MRC Entertainment, which has produced hits like Knives Out, The Lovebirds, Ted, Baby Driver as well as TV hits, including those from Netflix Ozark and Amazon’s The big

Netflix’s The mothership is written by Matthew Charman who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks. The mothership will also be the directorial debut of Charman. Producers will include Halle Berry herself, Danny Stillman and Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik.

Of the little known at the moment, Netflix’s The mothership promises to be an exciting sci-fi adventure with a strong cast and solid production team. Here’s what else we know:

What is the plot of Netflix The mothership

Almost nothing is known about the story other than Deadline’s official synopsis. Here’s the logline for The mothership

The sci-fi adventure has followed Sara Morse (Berry) for a year since her husband mysteriously disappeared from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange alien object beneath their house, Sara and her children start a race to find their husband, father and most importantly, the truth.

Who is poured into it The mothership

Netflix’s The mothership is directed by Oscar winner Halle Berry, who is known for her appearances on many projects, including X-Men, James Bond, Monster’s Ball, John Wick and more. No other cast members have been announced as of March 2021, but as filming begins in a few months, we’ll know more soon.

What is the production status? The mothership

Current production status: Active development (Last updated: 18-03-2021)

Netflix’s The mothership is currently scheduled to go into production in June 2021 and pack in mid-August of the same year. According to Production Weekly issue 1238, production will take place in Boston, USA.

When will The mothership be released on Netflix?

Although no official release date has been set The mothershipwe can trust that the film will be released on Netflix sometime in 2022.

We will keep you informed of developments as soon as we receive them. Bookmark this page and let us know if you’re excited in the comments section below.

