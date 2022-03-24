Halo Episode 1 Review: Contact

Zooming in, the show is set to present Master Chief more clearly than the games, and Pablo Schreiber makes a good first impression. It’s hard not to compare his performance to both the soft and deep voice of Steve Downs, or the surgically fleshed out animated character, but Schreiber’s semblance of confused humanity promises that.

Yerin Ha is well balanced to portray a relatable teenager and a growing soldier, though the script doesn’t always give him enough to dig into. She briefly shows off her chops in a scene where she is asked to make a promotional video against her own faction, still weak enough to play it. Kwan’s conversation with the Chief requires him to move rapidly from shell-shock…