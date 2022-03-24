Halo Star And Proud Canadian Pablo Schreiber Wants To Play Wolverine

speak with playlist On the Bingworthy podcast, Schreiber discussed various attempts to get into the Marvel universe, discussing several points in the actor’s career, noting that, “We’ve never been able to find the right thing at the right time.”

Of course, being Canadian, Schreiber talked about Wolverine, the famous Canadian mutant, a role he seems excited about.

“Oh my god, yeah. Well, we’ve flirted with him for a while. It would be fantastic and definitely a dream casting. He’s actually my favorite hero from a kid. He was always my favorite comic book character.” , so yes I’ve had a long, long flirtation with that guy.”

Now that Hugh Jackman is officially, of course, 100% done with playing Wolverine, it’s only a matter of time…