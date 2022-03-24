Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Really Wants To Be MCU’s Wolverine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to be cast wolverine And aura Star Pablo Schreiber really wants to play the famous mutant. Hugh Jackman is the only actor to ever play Wolverine on the big screen, as he played his role at Fox for nearly 20 years. X Men Voting. Jackman role timed out in 2017 Logan, which proved to be the perfect time for Disney to begin the acquisition process of Fox soon after. It returned the X-Men movie rights to Marvel Studios in 2019, setting up an MCU reboot of these characters, which included Wolverine.

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed that…