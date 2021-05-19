HAM VS LEI Live Score Hampshire Vs Leicestershire Group-2 Playing XI Toss County Championship 2021

ENTERTAINMENT

Hello, all the cricket enthusiasts get ready to cheer for the next match of the County Championship 2021. Well, the league is one of the most glorious cricket league. This is the 121st edition of the tournament and again going thriving some electrifying innings. The current edition of the series has been started on 8th April 2021. Now, this will be another match of the league wherein Hampshire is going to clash against Leicestershire. This for the second time when both the teams are arriving in a contest against each other. Get the rest of the information regarding HAM vs LEI Live Score.

The following match of HAM vs LEI has been fixed to play at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The match will begin at 3:30 PM on 19th May 2021, Wednesday. As per the venue of the cricket the pitch of The Rose Bowl Stadium, it favours more to bowlers. The toss winning team should go for bowl first to take advantage. While in the second innings spinners can appear as the game-changer. If we concern about the weather report, the sun is bright and won’t be assuming any sort of weather disturbance in the middle of the match.

  • League: County Championship 2021
  • Teams: HAM vs LEI
  • Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  • Date & Day: 19th May 2021, Wednesday
  • Timings: 3:30 PM IST

Well, this is the seventh round of the County Championship 2021. Hampshire is representing the Group 2 of the league. It has been sitting in the third position along with its 3 victories out of 6 matches. Whereas in the rest of the 3 matches two were unfavourable while another was a draw. The key players can emerge as the game-changer.

Hampshire Playing XI: J Weatherley, I Holland, T Alsop, S Northeast, J Vince (c), L Dawson, L McManus (wk), K Abbott, M Abbas, B Wheal and M Crane/Keith Barker.

On another hand, Leicestershire is underperforming in this league. It is consecutively facing hard competition in all of its matches. It hasn’t won even a single match in the league so far. Now, another battle ride is considered a daunting task for the team. Let’s see how the team will perform in its upcoming match.

Leicestershire Playing XI: S Evans, H Azad, M Harris, C Ackermann (c), L Hill, H Swindells (wk), B Mike, C Parkinson, C Wright, A Evans and G Griffiths.

As of now, it seems that Hampshire is on the stronger side this time. According to the previous performance of both the teams Hampshire is more likely to win this match. But, still, we have to wait till the match ends for the result. Alongside, the lineups entirely depend on the official that can be changed anytime. Stay connected with Social Telecast for HAM vs LEI Live Score.

