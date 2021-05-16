HAM-W VS ESS-W Live Score Hampshire Vs Essex Dream11 Match Tips Women’s County Championship T20







Hey guys, we are back with the exclusive details of the recent match, which is being held on between HAM-W (Hampshire Women) vs ESS-W (Essex Women) under the quite fantabulous Women’s County Championship T20 2021 league. Both teams are incredible on the ground and have created wide popularity among the fans and the main speciality of the match is both teams represent women empowerment through their game. Get to know more about the match so check the all genuine information below, because details are the most integral part of any match, which everyone should know.

Here you can familiar with Match Details, Probable XI squad included whole team player list, preview, weather report, and prediction. When it comes to the Hampshire Women’s team so hitherto they have faced off approximately in 6 matches, where they got succeed to take over 3 matches and unfortunately got defeated in 3 matches. But they got the victory in their prior match which they have played against the Surrey team and waved their victory which was too phenomenal and appreciated. Because they have played as same as their supporters wanted, in short, they lived up to their expectations.

TEAM- HAM-W vs ESS-W

LEAGUE- Women’s Country Championship T20

VENUE- Totton and Eling CC, Totton, Southampton

TIMING- 05:00 PM

DATE- Sunday

DAY- 16th May 2021

HAM-W vs ESS-W – Probable Playing 11

Hampshire Women:- Sophie M, Maia B, Ella C, Emily W, Charlotte D, Alice M, Fi Morris, Clover C, Charlotte T, Finty T, Gemma L.

Essex Women:- Catherine D, Hayley B, Jessica O, Erica H, Bethany H, Beth D, Kelly Castle, Emma J, Katherine S, Joanne G, Alice Macleod.

The all-rounder player and opener called Ella Chandler has created huge scores for the Hampshire team and got the tag of the highest scorer. This is commendable for her she has scored lumpsum 127 runs in 6 matches in which her highest score is 41, and again she is arriving to execute her game strategy to get the victory comfortably. Another side. Finty Trussler got the title of scalped many wickets in the South East Group, where her top numeric is 4/12 along with 4.42 from the economy for 13 wickets.

PREDICTION:-

On the other hand, we have the Essex Women team in the opposite still they did not win even the single match. They have lost all 6 prior matches and facing the worst circumstances because they did not even touch the victory. So now if they want to make their first win, so they will have to do their best, and now Catherine Dalton is a lead player of Essex women. Because she has created 119 runs in which highest is 61, in the prior four matches she has created a 39.67 average. So do not forget to watch it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.