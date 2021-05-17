Hamara Bar Happy Hour Review Hotstar Series Ratings Release Date & Star Cast







The quite familiar OTT platform Hotstar is ready to release an overwhelming web series called “Hamara Bar Happy Hour”, which everyone was waiting for, and finally, their wait has ended. You will never feel disappointed because all characters of the web series have done their role quite well. Because the characters make any movie or web series watchable, havoc has created among the die-hard fans of it. In the series, you will watch a precious bond between 4 friends, so check the story plot and cast below.

When it comes to the review of it so the series has directed by the most popular face in the industry called Humar Katoch. He has shown the best friendship bond, which makes you feel astonished. The series is available in Hindi along with English subtitles so that, everyone can watch it under their comfort zone. You will have to purchase a subscription through which you will get access to watch it at the correct time, the series is getting a positive response from the audience. Because we can watch a love story but in the series, you are going to witness of adorable story.

The web series is based on a true friendship along with an amazing comedy angle that will make you feel hilarious. The series revolves around the four best buddies who are not successful actors as well. They all made a plan to open a Bar in Mumbai which creates a hilarious atmosphere among the audience. Because they are suffering to run their business because they do not have any idea that how to run it successfully. The story seems overwhelming, so check the cast here.

CAST:-

Shantanu Anam as a Shivam in the story

Pranay Manchanda as a Gulshan

Manik Papneja as Fuddu

Kriti Vij as Pari

Sainee Raj

Shivam Khanna

Now the question is raising that will their friendship be affected and now everyone has a curiosity to get to know more regarding their friendship. Numerous people have watched it already but still few people are unfamiliar with the series, so they can watch it there. But they have to purchase a subscription because only then you can get access to watch the fantabulous series because the platform has well-known for its web series and amazing shows. Here you can get to know all details regarding it and do not forget to stream it, and for more updates stay connected with us.