Hamara Bar Happy Hour Streaming On Disney+Hotstar

Hamara Bar Happy Hour Streaming On Disney+Hotstar

Hamara Bar Happy Hour, another web series launched on 7 May 2021 on India’s largest OTT platform, is receiving positive response from audiences and critics alike. The star cast of this series is lively and modern, while the entire series is vibrant and youthful and is definitely going to gain more recognition among the youth in the coming weeks. Due to the current circumstances, many producers are now debuting their films and series on the digital platform, which has certainly benefited producers and audiences in a difficult way.

Our Bar Off Time (Quick)

The web series “Hammer for Happy Hour” is produced by Hummer Cuttack. The series is available in Hindi, provided with English subtitles. All episodes of the series can be seen on the popular OTT site Disney + Hotstar. However to watch this series, one has to pay the subscription amount first. It has been two days since the web series went digital and so far the series has received mixed response from the audience.

Our Bar Happy Hour Web Series: Plot

The story of this series revolves around four friends, Shiva, Fudu, Kulshan and Bari, whose entire life turned into a tragedy. All four artists have struggled and are working hard to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, meanwhile they are also running a bar called “Purna Anand” provided by the bar owner. However, the bar is his only source of income, and one day the son of the bar owner already messed up his life and claimed his rights from the bar, making his life worse than before.

Our Bar Happy Hour Web Series: Cast

On 30 April 2021, producer Disney Plus released the trailer for the series on Hotstar’s official YouTube channel, and to date, the trailer has been viewed 3.6K times. Audiences loved the performances of the star actors in this series.

  • Kulshan is played by Pranay Manchanda
  • Shiva played the role of Shiva
  • Fatu is played by Manik Babaneja
  • Starring Kriti Vij Bari.

Publishing a series on the OTT platform allows creators to reach a wider audience, while viewers can watch various exciting series and watch their favorite web series in their homes. The new web series “Humra Bar Happy Hour” can be featured on Disney + Hotstar. New episodes are released every day. So, don’t forget to watch the fun and entertaining journey of the four friends as they try to establish their career as an actor, as well as struggle to run their bar. stay with us

