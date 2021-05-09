Hamara Bar Happy Hour Web Series Released On Disney Plus Hotstar, Review, Cast, Story!

Another web series is on the way for the amusement of the OTT platform lovers and they will surely enjoy this series. Yes, you are guessing right we are talking about the upcoming mini web series “Hamara Bar Happy Hour”. The viewers are eagerly waiting to watch this series as it already created a sensation amongst them with its unique storyline. The viewers will surely enjoy the web series as they will watch the friendship and the bond of the four friends. The viewers will easily connect with the story of the web series as they will watch the friendship which is really special and pure emotion for everyone.

Hamara Bar Happy Hour Web Series Review

The series is directed by Humar Katoch who portrays the friendship bond in his story. Though the series is in the Hindi language the English subtitles are also available. The series is currently streaming on a popular OTT platform Disney+Hotstar which is a paid subscription app which means the spectators need to buy the subscription first and then they can watch the series. The series receives mixed responses from the side of audience who watched the series.

Begins with the star cast of “Hamara Bar Happy Hour”:-

Shantanu Anam played the role of Shivam

Pranay Manchanda played the role of Gulshan

Manik Papneja played the role of Fuddu

Kriti Vij played the role of Pari

Sainee Raj

Shivam Khanna

The storyline of “Hamara Bar Happy Hour”

The genre of the web series is comedy and drama along with the bond of four friends. The series revolves around the four best buddies who are also unsuccessful actors who planned to open a bar in Mumbai creating laughable chaos develop as they are grapple to keep and running their own business which they have completely no clue how to run it. The story is quite interesting to watch and how they going to increase their business is quite interesting to watch. Another question is also raised here that their friendship is also going to affect. To know all these things the viewers need to watch the series. Most of you already watched it but those who do not watch it yet just do watch it.