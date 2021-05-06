Hamara Bar Happy Hour Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Hamara Bar Happy Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
Hamara Bar Happy Hour is an Indian mini web series directed by Hunar. The series stars Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchanda, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij. It is the story of four best friend and unsuccessful actors who decided to open a bar in Mumbai, a series of comical chaos ensues as they struggle to keep and run a business they have absolutely no clue about!
|Title
|Hamara Bar Happy Hour
|Main Cast
|Shantanu Anam
Pranay Manchanda
Manik Papneja
Kriti Vij
|Genre
|Comedy, Drama
|Director
|Craft
|Producer
|Not Available
|Story and Screenplay
|Vijay V. Tarig
Craft
|Editor
|Sanjeel malik
|DoP
|Vijay V. Tarig
|Assistant Director
|Kamal Chhikara
|Production House
|Not Available
Cast
The complete cast of web series Hamara Bar Happy Hour :
Shantanu Anam
As: Shivam
Pranay Manchanda
As : Gulshan
Manik Papneja
As: Fuddu
Kriti Vij
As: Pari
Sainee Raj
Shivam Khanna
Release
Hamara Bar Happy Hour will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Total Episode
|Not Available
|Running Time
|10-15 Minutes
|Released Date
|7 May 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
