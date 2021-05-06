Hamara Bar Happy Hour Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Hamara Bar Happy Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Hamara Bar Happy Hour is an Indian mini web series directed by Hunar. The series stars Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchanda, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij. It is the story of four best friend and unsuccessful actors who decided to open a bar in Mumbai, a series of comical chaos ensues as they struggle to keep and run a business they have absolutely no clue about!

Title Hamara Bar Happy Hour Main Cast Shantanu Anam

Pranay Manchanda

Manik Papneja

Kriti Vij Genre Comedy, Drama Director Craft Producer Not Available Story and Screenplay Vijay V. Tarig

Craft Editor Sanjeel malik DoP Vijay V. Tarig Assistant Director Kamal Chhikara Production House Not Available

Cast

The complete cast of web series Hamara Bar Happy Hour :

Shantanu Anam

As: Shivam

Pranay Manchanda

As : Gulshan

Manik Papneja

As: Fuddu

Kriti Vij

As: Pari

Sainee Raj

Shivam Khanna

Release

Hamara Bar Happy Hour will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar Quix Total Episode Not Available Running Time 10-15 Minutes Released Date 7 May 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Country India

