Hamara Bar Happy Hour Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Hamara Bar Happy Hour (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Hamara Bar Happy Hour is an Indian mini web series directed by Hunar. The series stars Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchanda, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij. It is the story of four best friend and unsuccessful actors who decided to open a bar in Mumbai, a series of comical chaos ensues as they struggle to keep and run a business they have absolutely no clue about!

Title Hamara Bar Happy Hour
Main Cast Shantanu Anam
Pranay Manchanda
Manik Papneja
Kriti Vij
Genre Comedy, Drama
Director Craft
Producer Not Available
Story and Screenplay Vijay V. Tarig
Craft
Editor Sanjeel malik
DoP Vijay V. Tarig
Assistant Director Kamal Chhikara
Production House Not Available

Cast

The complete cast of web series Hamara Bar Happy Hour :

Shantanu Anam

As: Shivam

Pranay Manchanda

As : Gulshan

Manik Papneja

As: Fuddu

Kriti Vij

As: Pari

Sainee Raj

Shivam Khanna

Release

Hamara Bar Happy Hour will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 7 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar Quix
Total Episode Not Available
Running Time 10-15 Minutes
Released Date 7 May 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Country India
Disney+ Hotstar Quix Presents Hamara Bar Happy Hour | Trailer | Stream From 7th May

If you have more details about the web series Hamara Bar Happy Hour, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

