Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme 2021: Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Complete Information

Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme 2021, Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme information, MP Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya In Hindi, MP Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya planning time array and other facts will be given to you in this article. To make the future of students bright, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has announced our house Our School Scheme on 27 June 2020.

The scheme will be launched from July 6, 2020 to provide education to the students of Madhya Pradesh under Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme 2021. MP Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya 2021 According to the school bell is going to be heard in every house from July 6 and the students will be provided education at home, for which the same atmosphere will be created in the homes as the school itself. Provide information about benefits and time table.

Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Yojana

Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme 2021 According to it, a plan has been made to provide education in the homes of students from class 1 to class 8 in Madhya Pradesh. Under this scheme, in 2021, students will study, write stories and make notes. Through this scheme, students will develop their skills and gain experience from every opportunity they get.

Under this scheme, the families of the students of the state will be included in their studies. The school bell will be used before starting the class in the morning, after that the class will be started and every period of the classes will be started from 10 o’clock in the morning. With the help of this scheme, the school department of the state will also provide time table to the parents of the students to learn online education.

The purpose of our home is our school plan

We know that due to the lock-down of Corona virus in our country, all educational institutions across the country are closed to protect the students, due to which the students of the school are unable to study. Therefore, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has started this Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme 2021 to provide online education for the students of the school.

Our home our school scheme 2021 (MP Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya 2021) Aims to provide education to students of class 1 to class 8 in the state of Madhya Pradesh through online at home and make the future of students bright. Apart from education, students will also get the benefit of other activities like recreation, yoga and sports.

our House our school to plan New Update

Under the scheme, school teachers will contact students to seek information, either by visiting their homes or by phone call. Around in Madhya Pradesh 2433 Primary And 787 are secondary schools. About one lakh seventy four thousand three hundred seven students study in such schools. The study of all these students will now continue from home. DPC OP Banade said that from 1 to 4 July, parents of all students studying in government schools will receive books for their children for free. In addition, students will be provided with activities every day. Every Monday to Friday, they will organize a Bal Sabha from 4 to 5 pm, Swadhyaya time in the evening . From . time Will happen. Masti Pathshala will be held every Saturday and the study will be done through radio, TV, mobile phone.

Benefits of MP Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya

The benefit of this scheme will be provided only to the students of Madhya Pradesh.

Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme will benefit students from class 1 to class 8, who will be provided education to children at home due to the closure of the school.

Through this scheme, a provision has been made to educate children at home from July 6.

Students will be provided school environment at home through this scheme.

According to MP Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme, the class of teachers will start with school bell in the morning.

Classes will be organized from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and this class will be of 1 hour.

The school bell will be heard in the students ‘home and the teacher will start the students’ class after the bell.

Through the scheme, studies will be conducted from Monday to Friday and activities like fun school, entertainment will be organized on Saturday.

Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme 2021 Key Facts

According to this plan, the beginning of the study from home will be done by ringing the bell and the bell will be discharged.

It is being told to the students that they are being given a complete school environment for which they will be taught from the time table.

Activities like entertainment will be conducted in all schools on Saturday, as well as all the required subjects will be taught in schools like ordinary days.

According to this plan, in the evening, the students will hear the story from the elders of their home and prepare its notes.

All the activities of yoga and sports will be provided to the students to keep them healthy.

Timetable from Monday to Friday for classes 1 and 2

Our house is providing online education time table for the students of class 1 to 8 under our school scheme and we have given the time table for classes 1 to 2 below.

The time for accessing DigiLEP videos sent on mobile phones will be from 10 am to 11 am.

The time for listening to the radio school program will be from 11 am to 12 noon.

Timings for worksheets and activities will be from 12 noon to 1 pm.

The time for co-scholastic activities will be from 4 pm to 5 pm.

The time for listening to stories from parents will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and make notes of it.

The time slots for classes 3 to 8 will be based on their skillfully advanced workbook.

As per the plan, on Saturday, students will be engaged in activities like “Masti Ki Pathshala” entertainment, which will be started soon.

Under the Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya Scheme 2021 (MP Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya 2021), teachers will also take feedback from students and parents.

