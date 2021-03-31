ENTERTAINMENT

Hamari Devrani actor Manas Shah; Is professionally financial secure and he survived lockdown

Manas Shah is an Indian actor he have been part of many TV show. Lately he shares that tough times teaches you many hard lesson in life and everyone have go through like the unwanted COVID situation

So he shares  “My father retired as a bank professional. From a very young age, I understood the value of having a steady source of income and work security. However, acting is not always a secure profession as you don’t know when you will get your next project, how long it will last, and delay in payments is common. But last year was an eye-opener for me in many ways. I’m at a secure place now, both personally and professionally,”

“Generally, artists don’t open up against someone as they fear that they may be banned or worse, boycotted. But when things started getting tougher, I decided to come out and speak up. While many supported me, it was only Sarita (Joshi) ma’am who came forward and stood by me like a rock. During the initial few months of the lockdown, I faced financial difficulties and I had moved in with my cousin. I had to sell off one of my two cars to survive,”

He further adds “After selling my car, I was able to take care of myself during the initial months of lockdown. But then, there were thousands who couldn’t even afford that. Hence, I decided to speak openly about it and get as much help as I could. I’m not active on any social media platforms but for this cause, I joined social media, posted a video, and soon it got viral. Eventually, everyone took notice of it, and slowly, the matter got settled. I have moved back to my house and the entire incident has taught me many important life lessons.”

