ENTERTAINMENT

Hamari Wali Good News 31st March 2021 Written Episode in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Hamari Wali Good News 31st March 2021 Written Episode in Hindi - Sandeep Jakhar News

The episode begins with Navya’s shocking discovery in the hospital’s incubator room. She is shocked to find out that the baby is missing from the umbilical cord and no one knows where she is. The nurses are nervous to realize that no one knows about the baby.

Navya lashes out at them and says what an irresponsible behavior this is. Mukund is trying to calm Renuka when she gets a call from Navya. He forgives Renuka himself and asks her to rest. Mukund comes out and inquires at the hospital reception and says where is my child and how can anyone get our son out of the hospital room?

Mukund says that if I do not get my son back then I will lodge a police complaint against you and every one of you will be detained for this irresponsibility. Mukund feels that Navya tries to give him moral support. Renuka feels that something is not right.

She tries to call a nurse but no one is around to take care of her. She slowly gets up from the bed on her own and as she opens the door to her cabin, she sees Sumitra standing in front of her with her son in her arms.

She becomes emotional to see her child and takes her in his hand while Navi and Mukund are relieved to see that the child is well and with Renuka.

Mukund scolds Sumitra for carrying her child without her permission but Sumitra tries to defend herself as an innocent victim. She tells Renuka that a child can be cured in her mother’s lap, do not take her away from you under any circumstances.

After a few days, Renuka was discharged from the hospital and came home with her son. Preeti and Alok welcome him to the house and Alok tells Renuka that I personally made all this arrangements to welcome the new member of our family in a grand way.

Renuka asks Preeti to worship both her and Navya and Navya makes the child’s foot impression under the nameplate of the house. They come in and put the baby on the swing. Renuka is passionate about Aditya. Navya is looking at the child with Mamata. Mukund asks Renuka to come and get some rest as she must be tired.

Suddenly Renuka realizes that the swing has caught fire and that her son is in danger and she starts behaving violently and asks everyone to stay away from their child and Mukund understands his state of mind and the carpet. Brushes the subject over.

He tells Renuka to go inside the room with her child. After a few days Mukund released this list, on which he has to get the child vaccinated. Sumitra, on the other hand, comes and tells them that she had spoken to the priest and that according to him they can perform the ritual of drinking the baby’s first milk today.

During the ritual Renuka makes the child unable to drink milk due to his age and physical condition. They all decided that since the first milk from the bottle was given to a child by that child’s aunt, the ritual should be performed by Sumitra instead of Renuka.

Sumitra says in her mind that I will take away every right of mother from Renuka. Since I cannot forget the day when you drove Mukund out of my house. Now let me show you how it feels with your own child.

The post Hamari Wali Good News 31st March 2021 Written Episode in Hindi appeared first on Sandeep Jakhar News.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top