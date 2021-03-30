Hamari Wali Good News 31st March 2021 Written Episode in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

The episode begins with Navya’s shocking discovery in the hospital’s incubator room. She is shocked to find out that the baby is missing from the umbilical cord and no one knows where she is. The nurses are nervous to realize that no one knows about the baby.

Navya lashes out at them and says what an irresponsible behavior this is. Mukund is trying to calm Renuka when she gets a call from Navya. He forgives Renuka himself and asks her to rest. Mukund comes out and inquires at the hospital reception and says where is my child and how can anyone get our son out of the hospital room?

Mukund says that if I do not get my son back then I will lodge a police complaint against you and every one of you will be detained for this irresponsibility. Mukund feels that Navya tries to give him moral support. Renuka feels that something is not right.

She tries to call a nurse but no one is around to take care of her. She slowly gets up from the bed on her own and as she opens the door to her cabin, she sees Sumitra standing in front of her with her son in her arms.

She becomes emotional to see her child and takes her in his hand while Navi and Mukund are relieved to see that the child is well and with Renuka.

Mukund scolds Sumitra for carrying her child without her permission but Sumitra tries to defend herself as an innocent victim. She tells Renuka that a child can be cured in her mother’s lap, do not take her away from you under any circumstances.

After a few days, Renuka was discharged from the hospital and came home with her son. Preeti and Alok welcome him to the house and Alok tells Renuka that I personally made all this arrangements to welcome the new member of our family in a grand way.

Renuka asks Preeti to worship both her and Navya and Navya makes the child’s foot impression under the nameplate of the house. They come in and put the baby on the swing. Renuka is passionate about Aditya. Navya is looking at the child with Mamata. Mukund asks Renuka to come and get some rest as she must be tired.

Suddenly Renuka realizes that the swing has caught fire and that her son is in danger and she starts behaving violently and asks everyone to stay away from their child and Mukund understands his state of mind and the carpet. Brushes the subject over.

He tells Renuka to go inside the room with her child. After a few days Mukund released this list, on which he has to get the child vaccinated. Sumitra, on the other hand, comes and tells them that she had spoken to the priest and that according to him they can perform the ritual of drinking the baby’s first milk today.

During the ritual Renuka makes the child unable to drink milk due to his age and physical condition. They all decided that since the first milk from the bottle was given to a child by that child’s aunt, the ritual should be performed by Sumitra instead of Renuka.

Sumitra says in her mind that I will take away every right of mother from Renuka. Since I cannot forget the day when you drove Mukund out of my house. Now let me show you how it feels with your own child.

The post Hamari Wali Good News 31st March 2021 Written Episode in Hindi appeared first on Sandeep Jakhar News.