Hamariwali Good News 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Adi and Sumitra get caught

The Episode starts with Adi seeing Mukund. He ignites fire outside. Navya gets tensed seeing the smoke and recalls Renuka’s death. She asks Mukund to come with her, Bua and Adi will find them. She takes him out. They get trapped by Adi, Sumitra and Akki. Adi says you can’t get lucky always Navya, see what I do with you. Mukund stops him. He warns Adi. Sumitra says I will not leave you so soon, do what you want. She smiles. Adi and Akki get the whips. Mukund and Navya get shocked. Wind blows…. Meera comes there in Renuka’s get up. They get shocked seeing her. Mukund imagines going to Renuka. Tere liye….plays.. They unite and hug. He says I knew you are my Renuka. His dream ends. Navya signs him to stop.

Sumitra and Akki get scared of Renuka. Meera says you had backstabbed me, you wanted to kill me, but see Lord had saved me once again, you will be punished for your every sin. Adi says mummy, forgive me, I made a big mistake. He cries. Sumitra says stop it you fool, she isn’t Renuka, Renuka is dead, she is a spirit. She asks him to see. She takes a knife and hurts her hand. Meera gets hurt. She asks do you believe it now, I m alive, I m not any ghost, but I m a big proof against you all, it can make you all land in jail. Sumitra gets shocked. Meera scolds her. Sumitra says I will kill you today. Mukund asks did you go mad. Sumitra hurts him. She goes to stab Renuka. Navya throws a stick at Sumitra and stops her. Sumitra asks Adi to fight them, he won’t get saved if she gets caught. Navya stops Adi.

Akki asks Mukund to give the baby. Navya says it was our plan, we have your recording, you all will go to jail. Meera goes to Akki and slaps her. Ritvik comes and catches Akki. Mukund sees Meera. Navya asks Adi to leave from their life. Mukund sees Sumitra going to attack Navya. She stops Sumitra. Adi gets hurt in their fight. Varun says police has come. Sumitra worries. Navya says you all will go to jail now. Ritvik says police has come, we recorded your actions, its impossible to get saved from here, your story has ended. Sumitra curses Renuka. Adi says Navya you snatched my everything, even my mum. He taunts that she got a new fool. He asks Ritvik not to go on Navya’s face, he was also mad for her innocent face, he loved her a lot, she was his wife for 3 years, but she ruined him, its your turn now. Mukund stops him. Ritvik punches Adi and says you should be in jail. Adi laughs. Navya asks Ritvik to let police do their work.

Meera says it was Navya’s plan and I took Renuka’s getup. Mukund says you can’t be my Renuka.



