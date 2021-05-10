Hamariwali Good News 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mukund accepts Renuka’s death

Hamariwali Good News 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Devika saying I will make sure that Ritvik attends the meeting. She worries and calls him. She calls Varun and scolds him. Meera comes to Navya and asks her not to worry. Ritvik says everything is sorted now, inspector Rishi will send us FIR copy, I will get them punished. Navya thanks him and Meera. Ritvik says Meera has given a brilliant performance. Meera says I was scared. Mukund comes and looks at her. She removes the bangles. He says Renuka… She worries.

He comes to her and says I knew you aren’t Renuka, you are Meera, I was finding Renuka in you, your face matches her, you can’t be my Renuka. He thanks her. He leaves with Bharat. Koi fariyaad….plays… Meera cries. Navya says Mukund has accepted it, its really a good news, it was really imp, I was so worried. She thanks and hugs him. Someone clicks their pic.

Navya says I hugged to thank. He says that’s okay, we guys are friends, right, I want to make a confession, when I saw you for the first time, I knew you are different, now I know you, I feel I was wrong, you are also special, I feel lucky to help you, don’t leave Delhi, please. Mukund recalls Meera. Meera comes to him. Ritvik says I will drop you guys. Navya says its okay, we will go. He takes Bharat from her. Devika comes and sees them. She starts scolding Ritvik.

Meera says actually… Devika pushes her and says stay away, I m talking to my son. Ritvik asks Devika not to overreact. Devika says you got someone arrested today, who are these people. Navya takes Bharat from him and says we will go on our own, thanks. Meera stops Ritvik. Devika thinks who are these people. Mukund and Navya come home. He puts garland on Renuka’s pic and cries. He says I understood you can’t come back, but I miss you. Navya cries and thinks he is in pain. She prays. Mukund says we will return to Agra, our house is there. Navya asks why. He says we got the culprits arrested, we have to return home and make a new start. He goes.

Navya thinks I don’t want to leave this city, I have my work, house and new friends here. She recall Ritvik. Ritvik gets Navya’s earring and thinks of her. He smiles.



