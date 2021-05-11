Hamariwali Good News 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mukund wants Navya to move on

Hamariwali Good News 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Varun saying congrats, your store has become a hit. Navya says credit goes to Ritvik. He says now we are not your competitors, he asked me not to keep the stall here. Navya asks why, I m leaving in few days. Ritvik says you can run this stall, I rejected the offer, I know you are the soul of this stall. She says but I have to sell the stall and leave from here. He asks what are you saying, you have a house here, you worked hard to run this stall. She says Mukund wants to go back to Agra, now our enemies got away. He says I want you to lead a good life. Meera gets a message. She gets shocked seeing Ritvik and Navya’s relationship news. Mukund sees Ritvik and Navya’s pic in the newspaper and reads the odd news.

Navya worries and recalls the hug moment. Devika hears the same news and gets angry. She shouts Ritvik, what’s all this. Navya says nothing such happened. Mukund says don’t clarify, you aren’t my bahu, but my daughter, even if this is true, then what’s bad in it. She asks what are you saying. He says yes, what’s wrong. Devika says you ruined our family name, Ritvik. Meera worries. Mukund arranges his clothes back in the cupboard. He says I think I took the decision in a hurry, we should stay here. Navya asks what do you want to say. He says I want to apologize to you, I didn’t think about you, Renuka would be upset, Ritvik is a nice and honest man. He says I will fulfill Renuka’s dream. He says you know we had seen a dream to get you married to a nice guy when you get divorced from Adi, its time to fulfill that dream.

Navya cries and asks how can you say this, knowing what happened with me in the past, I have one dream to raise Bharat, do you think I m a burden and want to get free of me, I won’t go anywhere. She hugs him and cries. Meera says its nothing such, I m sure Ritvik won’t do anything that hurts you. Devika scolds her. She asks Ritvik why did you go close to Navya if he just wanted to help. Mukund says life is long, how can you stay alone. Navya says no, you and Bharat are with me. She goes. He says I won’t let you stay alone. Ritvik sees the news article and pic. He asks Devika not to say anything about Navya. He asks her to relax, his PR team will handle it. She asks him to clean the dirt soon. Navya thinks of Ritvik.

Ritvik says I m not sure how will Navya react to this news. Meera asks him to call Navya. He calls Navya. She doesn’t answer. She asks him to come with her. Devika says Ritvik lied to me and missed the meeting, he is worried for that girl, not his own reputation, I have to do something. She calls someone and says I want a good alliance for Ritvik, the family should be equal to our status. Meera says I will have kulfi and then you will also want to have it. Ritvik smiles. Mukund asks Navya to have icecream. He says Renuka loves icecream a lot.

Navya says Renuka would be happy seeing this. Meera and Ritvik come there. She greets them. She says we didn’t think we will meet her. Navya says yes. Meera says this is our fav place. She asks Ritvik to go with Navya. Navya says some other day, I m feeling cold. Mukund says but you were saying… Navya says please, we will leave. Meera says I know you are upset, Ritvik is also upset, we should talk. Navya says no, its a big thing for us, you guys are rich, its a small thing for you. Meera says no, Ritvik asked his PR team that your reputation shouldn’t spoil, he is worried for his name, we can sit and talk, tell us if there is any complain in your heart, talk out. Mukund takes Bharat from Navya. Meera sends Ritvik. She sits with Mukund. He looks at her.



No Precap

Update Credit to: Amena