Hamariwali Good News 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Devika plans against Navya

Hamariwali Good News 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Meera talking to Mukund. He thinks she talks non stop. She thinks she isn’t looking at me, I m talking to him. Mukund thinks where is Navya, we will leave. Navya takes icecream. Ritvik says you just paid for your icecream, I thought we came together. She says I didn’t mean that. He takes the icecream from her hand. She asks him to give the icecream. He asks her to smile. She falls over him. They have an eyelock. He says I thought you have modern thinking. She says you will not understand. He asks did we do anything wrong, why should we get scared. She says okay, you are right, come. He asks how is Mukund.

She says he misses mum and stays silent all the time, I wish I could end his loneliness. Devika says Ritvik isn’t at home, what are you hiding, show me. Varun says its FIR copy, he is seeing Navya’s family case. Devika says what a family, kidnapping, attempt to murder, Adi, Sumitra and Akki. She reads Akki’s name and thinks. Akki says my life got ruined because of you, we have no money to hire a good lawyer, I can’t even talk to dad, if he knows it… Adi says shut up, don’t irritate me. She says you don’t listen to me, I told you not to fall in Sumitra’s words, we reached the jail. He says you came in her words. She says if you supported me, then I would have talked to my dad and found a way, but there is no chance now, I can’t stay here in this jail forever. Someone comes to meet them. Adi asks who can it be.

Its morning, Devika argues with Meera. Ritvik comes and greets. She asks Ritvik to see the pictures. He asks what’s all this. She says you should get married and settle down, you got proposals from rich families. He says I m not interested in marriage, I will tell you first when I get interested, when I like any girl, I won’t marry against your wish. He goes. Devika says Meera, he has still time, but your age is passing, will you get married in this birth. Meera jokes. She says I m happy in my NGO. Devika says I have seen a guy, I m not asking, go and meet him tomorrow.

Navya is at the stall. The girls gossip about Ritvik and her. Navya asks them to leave. Devika comes there. Navya says I know you have come to talk about the article, its nothing such. Devika says we have a habit to deal with such news, come over for lunch, get Mukund and Bharat along, things will look normal if you come. Navya nods. Devika thinks to end this chapter. Navya thinks Meera would be there, I hope Mukund agrees. Navya checks her dresses. Mukund looks on and thinks she is happy after a long time. Ritvik asks what shall I wear. Meera asks why are you asking, what’s special. He says please tell me. She says I think Navya will like this. He asks what. She says I can see you are excited that she is coming. He says fine, don’t tell hitler mom. She says done, I won’t say. He goes. Navya gets ready.

Mukund compliments her. She asks him to get ready. He talks to Renuka’s pic. He says I have seen her happiness after a long time, I wish she always stays happy. Meera and Ritvik see Devika’s arrangements. Meera says Devika got the varmala, did she decide your and Navya’s marriage. Ritvik says no, I m just guessing it, its marriage items, she invited Navya and Mukund, she said she has a surprise for you. He says you are overthinking, don’t say this in front of Navya. She says fine. She goes to open the door. Navya and Mukund come with Bharat. Mukund thinks how did I think that this woman can be my Renuka, there is much difference between them. Ritvik sees Navya. Devika gets someone there. She greets Mukund and Navya. She calls someone inside. Mukund and Navya get shocked.



Precap:

Mukund says this city is not for us, I was making a mistake by choosing Ritvik. He gets angry on Navya. Devika scolds Meera. She says my daughter went to jail because of you.

Update Credit to: Amena