Hamariwali Good News 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sumitra poisons Mukund – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Renuka thanking Abdul for supporting her when her circle of relatives didn’t assist her. She says don’t know what would have occurred to my child, I discovered the infant underneath the mattress and knew that child is at risk. She thanks Abdul. Sumitra meets the baba. She asks him about Renuka. He shouts on his insult. He says I’ll by no means come there. She says superb, don’t come dwelling, I used to be searched the place properly, please come. He agrees and involves the lane. He says Renuka is someplace right here, I can’t let you know something extra. Sumitra says who helps her, I can’t discover her, how shall I discover out. She goes and wakes up Abdul. He says you right here. He says it was too sizzling, I m sleeping outdoors. She asks are you saying the reality. He says sure, I’d by no means conceal something from you. She sees Mukund sleeping and goes. Mukund wakes up and checks for water. He says Renuka, come again quickly. He lies to sleep.

Its morning, Adi thinks of Preeti’s phrases. Akki asks what are you saying, Sumitra would have accomplished this. Adi says I don’t perceive. Sumitra spreads smoke deliberately and involves verify Adi’s room. Adi thinks Bua didn’t come right here for Vaastu, what’s happening, I can control Bua, its most imp for me. Alok comes to satisfy Navya. He asks her to see the brand new garments he received for her. He says I forgot you’re tied up, I’ll change your garments. Navya asks him to get away from her. She says my household won’t go away you. Alok slaps her. He will get indignant and says you at all times anger me, I’ll see, who saves you from me right now. Sumitra comes and stops him. She says I m coping with an enormous drawback, you need to get pleasure from right here, go and attempt to discover Renuka, else be able to go to jail, police is discovering Renuka. Alok leaves.

Navya will get freed. Adi and Akki come dwelling. Mukund asks how dare you come right here. Adi says we’ll attempt to discover her collectively, whoever did that is smarter than us, I m anxious that Renuka can get into bother, I’ll go after discovering her, let me keep right here until then. Preeti says he’s proper, give him an opportunity, let him keep right here. Mukund agrees. Alok says we will hint Renuka’s cellphone and discover her, however she wants to speak to somebody for 30 seconds. Sumitra says she is intelligent, she didn’t name anybody. She will get an thought. She says don’t fear, I’ll burn the home, she’s going to come out herself. She goes dwelling. She poisons the tea. She says I do know Renuka loves Mukund. Preeti provides the tea to Mukund. He drinks it and coughs. Preeti worries. She asks what occurred to you. Sumitra says somebody fed him poison. All of them get shocked.



Sumitra assaults Renuka. She says I cannot sit silent after my insult.

