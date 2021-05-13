Hamariwali Good News 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Devika supports Adi and Akki

Hamariwali Good News 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Devika getting Adi and Akki along. Everyone gets shocked. Ritvik says they are criminals, wait, I will call the police. Devika says no need, I got them bailed, they are my guests. Ritvik says you aren’t understanding. Devika says actually, I have hidden something from you and Meera. She recalls meeting Akki and telling her that she is her mum. She hugs Akki and says I will bail you out. FB ends.

Ritvik says this can’t happen. Devika says when your dad and I got separated, your dad took Akki along, when I got to know about Akki, I had to get her, she is your sister. Mukund asks what nonsense, did you call us to say this, they are criminal. She stops him. He asks who are you to stop me. She asks him not to shout, your sister is the criminal, she is responsible for your wife’s death, she had trapped your son and my daughter, Akki is suffering without any reason. Mukund says I don’t care for Akki, why did you bail out Adi, he is a mean person. She says I did that on Akki’s saying. She recalls Akki asking her to bail out Adi.

Devika says when Akki was in trouble, Adi supported her, Adi is like Devta for me, I didn’t know that Akki is so close to me. Akki cries. Adi apologizes to Mukund and Navya. He says I came in Bua’s words, I couldn’t understand her plan, please forgive me, I want to stay with my family, I have no one, take me back in your life, forgive me. Devika asks Mukund to forgive him. Mukund says Adi will not change, they got blind for money. She calls him selfish. Mukund asks really. Navya argues with Mukund. She says you don’t know what we went through. She asks Mukund to come. Devika says you are making the same mistake as Mukund. She asks Mukund to think of Navya, she is young, what will happen of her, Akki told me everything, the problem is because of 5 crores, I will end this matter today, I will give 5 crores to Adi. She asks Adi to marry Navya and start a new life, make her his wife again. Ritvik gets shocked.

Adi asks Navya to give him one chance. Mukund gets angry. He stops Adi and throws the garland. He asks who gave you a right to get Navya married. He scolds Devika. He asks Adi not to think to return in Navya’s life. Meera says these people are disgusting. Devika says I want to save a family from suffering. Ritvik asks what’s wrong with you, you want to get Navya married to a criminal, Navya and I… Navya says enough, I don’t need anyone, you don’t need to think for my family, I m self sufficient for Bharat and family. She cries and says don’t connect me with a person who is responsible for Renuka’s death. Adi asks was she not my mum, I m not responsible for her death. Devika says think again, your husband is ashamed of his deed, give him a chance, forget the past and move on. Mukund says enough now. He says Navya won’t do this, who gave you this right, think about Akki, you like to unite people, Adi and Akki are dying to marry, get them married, give five crores to them, I have much money. He says Navya, we have come to a wrong city, we won’t stay here. They leave. Ritvik says I will drop you. Mukund says no need, we will leave. Ritvik cries.

Devika asks him to meet his sister. He asks her not to disturb him. Devika says it will take time, everything will be fine. Mukund says we will go back to Agra, Navya say something, Adi got Devika’s support, I don’t want to see his face, I was making a big mistake by choosing Ritvik, you did right, you have told him that you don’t like him, when we got to know that he is Akki’s brother, I can’t think of you with him, Devika is getting murderers home, bad family, you don’t like Ritvik right. Navya says yes, we should leave this city. He says yes. Devika says Ritvik is taking Navya’s side. Meera says he didn’t say anything wrong. Devika scolds her. Devika takes Akki with her. Akki steps on Meera’s foot and says I m so sorry, I didn’t see. She goes. Adi says you are my mum, I m so sorry, your face resembles my mum, I still didn’t come out of that trauma, I love her a lot, I got confused seeing you, sorry. Meera says guest room is there. He thanks her and goes.

