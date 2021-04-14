Hamariwali Good News 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mukund speaks to Renuka – TMT Updates

Hamariwali Good Information fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with everybody worrying for Mukund. Sumitra indicators Alok. She acts in entrance of everybody. Adi calls a physician. Physician says don’t fear, Mukund is out of hazard, he wants your care, its meals poisoning, possibly he had one thing unsuitable. Adi and Preeti sit with Mukund. Sumitra goes out and cries aloud. She tells your complete locality about Mukund. Ashraf appears to be like on. Alok asks the person to watch out, telephone could be lively anytime. Mukund says I really feel okay now. Preeti worries. Mukund says you go and take relaxation, I m advantageous. She says no, I’ll by no means depart you alone. He thinks of Renuka and will get unhappy. He sleeps. He will get a name. Mukund says I’ll preserve the telephone underneath the pillow. He sees Renuka’s name.

He sees her on video name. He asks the place are you. She cries seeing him. He additionally cries. He says I m advantageous, how are you, I’ve seen you after a very long time. She asks can’t you care for your self. He asks the place are you, inform me, when are you coming again. She says we are going to meet quickly. Sumitra will get Alok’s message. He writes Renuka is in Ashraf’s home. She says what, she is there, she is gone now. Renuka asks Mukund to care for himself, have medicines. Mukund takes medicines. He asks is Navya and Bharat with you. Sumitra comes and assaults her.

Renuka screams. The telephone falls down. He shouts are you advantageous. He worries. He says I had seen a toran within the background, I feel I do know that place. He recollects and rushes. Sumitra says I had informed you, I cannot sit quiet and discover you, you have been enjoying a recreation with me, you thought you bought me again, I had deliberate all that to return again within the household, I had come to wreck you, I’ll take revenge on my insult. Renuka will get up. She says you’ll be able to’t get saved, I cannot depart you. Lallan comes and faints down Renuka. Sumitra takes the infant. She says you have been flying excessive, see now, I’ll make you away from your own home and child. Mukund says I’ve to succeed in Renuka, she is in peril. Adi and Preeti cease her. Adi asks the place is she. Mukund says Ashraf’s place. Adi says I’ll come alongside. Preeti prays that Renuka comes residence. Mukund and Adi come there. Lallan takes Renuka within the automotive. Mukund says I heard somebody right here. He knocks the door. He says now we have to interrupt the door. They break the door.



Precap:

Mukund asks Sumitra to return out, she is behind all this. He scolds her.

Replace Credit score to: Amena