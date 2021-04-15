Hamariwali Good News 15th April 2021 Written Update: Sumitra finds out about Renuka’s exact location

Hamariwali Good Information Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Aditya and Preeti getting anxious for Mukund to see his state. His well being will get worse and Mukund is constantly coughing. Aditya asks Priti to present him lukewarm water and salt to minimise the impact of the poison and he will get busy to contact a health care provider instantly. Alok and Sumitra trade some phrases by their eyes and Sumitra is behaving in a manner as if she may be very a lot anxious about Mukund. Preeti tries to make Mukund drink the lukewarm water. Abruptly, Mukund begins to exit of breath whereas alternatively, Aditya is getting anxious for his father. Lastly after a while they received a health care provider Who agreed to return to their home to test the affected person. Sumitra does numerous drama and leaves from there And he or she comes outdoors of the home and purposely begins to shout saying that Mukund may be very a lot and effectively and he’s not doing good and something can occur to him and many others and many others. And as per their plan Ashraf received to listen to the whole factor and as ordinary he knowledgeable Renuka about all of it.

Alok instantly calls his good friend and says to him that it is advisable to be very a lot on alert as a result of the telephone can get switched on and activated at any second and we’ve got to hint it out. Mukund lastly recovers and opens eyes for everybody to get aid. He says to his daughter and Aditya that they want to not fear and might simply go forward with their pending work. Alok says to his spouse that permit him take relaxation as he simply recovers and we must always go away the room as of now. Mukund is in semi acutely aware mode and he’s remembering all his recollections with Renuka and will get emotional.

Abruptly he hears that his telephone is ringing and I feel that if the telephone is being activated then it’ll carry on ringing like this. He instantly tries to maintain the telephone and that the under in order that the ringtone doesn’t disturb his sleep. After someday, he notices that the caller title on the display is exhibiting Renuka and he instantly will get up and receives the decision. After a very long time he will get to see Renuka and he or she is doing all advantageous and good. She scolds him for being careless sufficient and never in a position to sustain advantageous together with his well being in her absence. She says to him that he wants to attend for some extra time and they’re going to meet quickly.

Sweater on different hand decoded on her personal that it’s Ashraf who has given shelter to Renuka in his home and he simply locations all of the damaged items collectively and the fact is available in entrance of her. Renuka is speaking to Mukund on the video name and Sumitra comes and hits Renuka from the again facet of her head and he or she instantly will get unconscious. Renuka falls on the bottom however she secretly takes the telephone and hides behind her saree. Sumitra informs Lalla to do the remainder of the work like he all the time does for her. Mukund informs the home that Renuka is in some hazard. He and Aditya went to seek for her however didn’t discover Renuka in the home of Ashraf. Lalla goes out of the locality with an unconscious Renuka.