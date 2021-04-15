Hamariwali Good News 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mukund threatens Sumitra – TMT Updates

Hamariwali Good Information sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Mukund and Adi not discovering Renuka. They get unhappy. Adi checks the place. He says it means child was with mummy, how can this occur, was Navya additionally right here. Navya tries to free herself. Mukund slaps Ashraf. He asks how dare you do that. Ashraf says you might be misunderstanding me. Adi says don’t lie, inform me, have been all of them right here. Ashraf says Navya didn’t come right here, Renuka and child have been right here. Mukund asks why did you retain them caged right here, reply me. Ashraf says I’ll inform all the things, Renuka has hidden herself right here. He tells about Sumitra. Adi thinks who took Renuka from right here now. Navya cuts the ropes. Mukund comes residence with Adi.

He asks Preeti to name Sumitra. Sumitra comes and asks what occurred. Mukund says don’t contact me, I do know you might have achieved this. He asks the place is Renuka, inform me, you might have acted to seek out Renuka. She says I’ve achieved all the things for this household. Mukund asks her to cease the drama. She says you all the time suspect me. Preeti asks do you imply to say that I’ve given poison to dad. Sumitra says no, anybody can do that, I used to be going to die, however Renuka received me right here, it was higher if I had died. Adi sees her drama. Mukund scolds her. He says you needed to die, proper, this was your dream, I’ll fulfill it. He catches her by neck and suffocates her. Everybody stops Mukund. Mukund shouts go away me, cease this drama. Sumitra cries and says I’ll finish this recreation right now. She takes water to make a sacrifice. Adi asks her what’s going to occur if she offers her life. He asks how will you make sure that she did this. She thinks to divide Mukund and Adi.

She recollects Alok’s deed. Navya will get freed. She thinks to remain again and discover out the reality. She acts to get tied up. Lallan will get Renuka there. Navya says it means Sumitra has achieved this, I’ve to seek out some approach to save mum and Bharat. Lallan informs Sumitra. She will get tensed. Adi comes. He asks her to reply, why did she kidnap Renuka, how dare she do that. She says what might I do, we are able to’t succeed if Renuka is right here, we’ll disguise her till we succeed, Lallan will preserve her effectively. She asks him to resolve, whom will he select. Lallan goes. Navya will get up and hugs Bharat. She asks Renuka to get up. She pours water on Renuka. Renuka will get acutely aware. She asks Navya to only take the child and conceal. Navya hides the child. Inspector scolds Ashraf. Mukund says Ashraf didn’t do something, Renuka made a video name to me. Navya thinks who else is concerned on this. Adi says Renuka shouldn’t learn about me, she will likely be damage. Lallan says she just isn’t acutely aware, don’t fear. He recollects selecting himself, saying I really like myself greater than my mum. Navya will get shocked seeing Adi.



Precap:

Adi asks did you tie her effectively, be alert. Lallan says don’t fear. Navya will get offended seeing Adi.

Replace Credit score to: Amena