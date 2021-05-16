Hamariwali Good News 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Hamariwali Good News 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Devika scolding Adi. She asks him to do his work, keep Navya away from them, only then he will get 5 crores. She asks him to just stay away from Akki, else she will put him back to the jail. She goes. Adi calls Navya. Navya doesn’t answer. Mukund calms her. Meera comes to Ritvik. She says I knew, I will find you here. Ritvik says I don’t know how is Navya, I was ashamed, I couldn’t stop Navya and talk to her.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Amena